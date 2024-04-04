New Vibes: 2024-04-04

  1. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Gold Lion
  2. Gordons Grandson – My Mother Said
  3. MOD CON – Cool It!
  4. Shit Bitch – Royal Heady
  5. Ex Hex – What Kind of Monster Are You?
  6. The KImberley Steaks – Too Far Gone
  7. Pest Control – Misogynistic Prick
  8. Juliette Seizure and the Tremor-Dolls – Stink
  9. Mitch Please – Neighbourhood Cat
  10. Amyl and the Sniffers – Got You
  11. Scud – Road Rage
  12. DARTZ – Bush Weed
  13. The Bennies – Cocaine
  14. Silent Duck – I’m Perverted
  15. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Escalator Man
  16. Itchy and the Nits – Itchy and the Nits
  17. Flangipanis – High Drunk Loose
  18. Sandy Dish – New Age Girl
  19. Donky Count – Rice Milk
  20. Hearts and Rockets – Milk Bar
  21. Stressed – Stressed
  22. You Let My Tyres Down – Tropical Fuck Storm
