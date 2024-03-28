New Vibes: 2024-03-28
Written by Playlist Robot on March 28, 2024
- Sneaker Pimps – Bloodsport
- Jungle City – Cannibal
- Rat Tamango – Ain’t No Sunshine
- Filthy Lucre – Prescription
- Beans – Dreaming Daisy
- Bad Drip – Roadhouse
- Death Valley Girls – Death Valley Boogie
- Witch Spit – Full-time Fuckwit
- VOIID – Deranged
- CLOWNS – I Got A Knife
- Einsturzende Neubauten – Ist Ist
- The Birthday Party – Wildworld
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – Monitor
- The Cure – The Kiss
- Portishead – Biscuit