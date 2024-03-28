New Vibes: 2024-03-28

Written by on March 28, 2024

  1. Sneaker Pimps – Bloodsport
  2. Jungle City – Cannibal
  3. Rat Tamango – Ain’t No Sunshine
  4. Filthy Lucre – Prescription
  5. Beans – Dreaming Daisy
  6. Bad Drip – Roadhouse
  7. Death Valley Girls – Death Valley Boogie
  8. Witch Spit – Full-time Fuckwit
  9. VOIID – Deranged
  10. CLOWNS – I Got A Knife
  11. Einsturzende Neubauten – Ist Ist
  12. The Birthday Party – Wildworld
  13. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Monitor
  14. The Cure – The Kiss
  15. Portishead – Biscuit
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Low Noise High Output: 2024-03-28

Current track

Title

Artist