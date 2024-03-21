New Vibes: 2024-03-21

March 21, 2024

  1. Electric Six – It’s Showtime
  2. COFFIN – Beasts
  3. Viagra Boys – Ain’t NIce
  4. Amyl and the Sniffers – Some Mutts Can’t Be Muzzled
  5. L7 – Fast and Frightening
  6. Bikini Kill – Demirep
  7. The Vains – Don’t Think So
  8. SWEAT – I Don’t Care
  9. Pest Control – Close Contact
  10. Flangipanis – Good Little Taxpayer
  11. Church Moms – Can’t Stop Stealing
  12. Regurgitator ft Peaches – This Is Not A Pop Song
  13. She Drew The Gun – Behave Myself
  14. BATZ – Remain the Same
  15. The Killgirls – Animal
  16. Cry Club – Robert Smith
  17. Jackie Brown Jr. – The 5th Annual State Golf Tournament
  18. Viagra Boys – Punk Rock Loser
