New Vibes: 2024-03-14

  1. Sparks – Not That Well Defined
  2. Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
  3. Caligula – Happy
  4. New Labour – The Colours of War
  5. The Fyoogs – You Stole The Dark
  6. Mike Patton and Jean-Claude Vannier – Camion
  7. Carla Lippis – Parasite
  8. Bo Ningen – Yurayuca Kaeru
  9. King Woman – Morning Star
  10. HEALTH ft NIN – Isn’t Everyone
  11. Death Valley Girls – I Am A Wave
  12. The Darts – Love You to Death
  13. Hotel – Plateau
  14. Anklepants – fishies
  15. Yves Tumor – Kerosene!
