New Vibes: 2024-03-14
Written by Playlist Robot on March 14, 2024
- Sparks – Not That Well Defined
- Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
- Caligula – Happy
- New Labour – The Colours of War
- The Fyoogs – You Stole The Dark
- Mike Patton and Jean-Claude Vannier – Camion
- Carla Lippis – Parasite
- Bo Ningen – Yurayuca Kaeru
- King Woman – Morning Star
- HEALTH ft NIN – Isn’t Everyone
- Death Valley Girls – I Am A Wave
- The Darts – Love You to Death
- Hotel – Plateau
- Anklepants – fishies
- Yves Tumor – Kerosene!