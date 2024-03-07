New Vibes: 2024-03-07

March 7, 2024

  1. La Femme – Cool Colorado
  2. Mr Bungle – Sweet Charity
  3. Mr Bungle – Quote Unquote (Edit)
  4. Melvins – A History Of Bad Men
  5. Private Function – Talking to Myself
  6. Teen Mortgage – Doctor
  7. Kitten Kong – Matthew McConaughey
  8. PBCB’s – Beer and Self Loathing
  9. The Friends of Batman – Pain
  10. The Villenettes – I Love You But Rum Is Better
  11. Witch Spit – Cranky
  12. VOIID – Cheap Wine
  13. Slagatha Christie – Angry Reacts Only
  14. Flangipanis – Train Ciggie
  15. Ess-Em – JFK Shot First
  16. LSD Clownsystem – New Orleans I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down
