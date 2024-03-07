New Vibes: 2024-03-07

- La Femme – Cool Colorado
- Mr Bungle – Sweet Charity
- Mr Bungle – Quote Unquote (Edit)
- Melvins – A History Of Bad Men
- Private Function – Talking to Myself
- Teen Mortgage – Doctor
- Kitten Kong – Matthew McConaughey
- PBCB’s – Beer and Self Loathing
- The Friends of Batman – Pain
- The Villenettes – I Love You But Rum Is Better
- Witch Spit – Cranky
- VOIID – Cheap Wine
- Slagatha Christie – Angry Reacts Only
- Flangipanis – Train Ciggie
- Ess-Em – JFK Shot First
- LSD Clownsystem – New Orleans I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down
