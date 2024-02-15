New Vibes: 2024-02-15
Written by Playlist Robot on February 15, 2024
- Adam Page – Mono
- The Backyarders – You’ve Got A Dick For A Nose
- Molly Rocket – Bones
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
- Violet Harlot – Chips
- Exit Plan – All Gone
- Colourblind – Torched
- Sleep Talk – Casual Alternative
- Empty Threats – Dear Sunshine
- Plastiq – Dolphin
- Ripcord – The Cost
- Kurralta Park – Meat
- Kotara – Darts
- Mum’s Favourite – Red Right Hand
- The Vains – Mother
- Alice Cotton – Autonomic Nerve Dysfunction
- Lydia Lunch – Done Dunn