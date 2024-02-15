New Vibes: 2024-02-15

Written by on February 15, 2024

  1. Adam Page – Mono
  2. The Backyarders – You’ve Got A Dick For A Nose
  3. Molly Rocket – Bones
  4. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  5. Violet Harlot – Chips
  6. Exit Plan – All Gone
  7. Colourblind – Torched
  8. Sleep Talk – Casual Alternative
  9. Empty Threats – Dear Sunshine
  10. Plastiq – Dolphin
  11. Ripcord – The Cost
  12. Kurralta Park – Meat
  13. Kotara – Darts
  14. Mum’s Favourite – Red Right Hand
  15. The Vains – Mother
  16. Alice Cotton – Autonomic Nerve Dysfunction
  17. Lydia Lunch – Done Dunn
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Follow The Sound: 2024-02-15

Previous post

Low Noise High Output: 2024-02-15

Current track

Title

Artist