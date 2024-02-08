New Vibes: 2024-02-08

- Kate Bush – Sat In Your Lap
- Stabbitha and The Knifey Wifeys – My Favourite Colour Is Pink
- Church Moms – Fight Me
- Bitchspawn – End Credits
- Witch Spit – Full-time Fuckwit
- Amyl and The Sniffers – Guided By Angels
- The Vains – Pussy Power
- Fiona Apple – Fast As You Can
- Pj Harvey – 50ft Queenie
- Tori Amos – Precious Things
- Mannequin Death Squad – Cherry
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – Night Shift
- The Sugarcubes – Birthday
- Cocteau Twins – Cherry-Coloured Funk
- Strawberry Switchblade – Trees and Flowers
- Blondie – In the Flesh
- Josie Cotton – Female Trouble
