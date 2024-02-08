New Vibes: 2024-02-08

Written by on February 8, 2024

  1. Kate Bush – Sat In Your Lap
  2. Stabbitha and The Knifey Wifeys – My Favourite Colour Is Pink
  3. Church Moms – Fight Me
  4. Bitchspawn – End Credits
  5. Witch Spit – Full-time Fuckwit
  6. Amyl and The Sniffers – Guided By Angels
  7. The Vains – Pussy Power
  8. Fiona Apple – Fast As You Can
  9. Pj Harvey – 50ft Queenie
  10. Tori Amos – Precious Things
  11. Mannequin Death Squad – Cherry
  12. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Night Shift
  13. The Sugarcubes – Birthday
  14. Cocteau Twins – Cherry-Coloured Funk
  15. Strawberry Switchblade – Trees and Flowers
  16. Blondie – In the Flesh
  17. Josie Cotton – Female Trouble
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Follow The Sound: 2024-02-08

Previous post

Low Noise High Output: 2024-02-08

Current track

Title

Artist