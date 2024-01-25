New Vibes: 2024-01-25

  1. Zhao Liang – Small hearts find each other
  2. 00_ – Bath Water Baby
  3. glass beach – the killer
  4. Brakence – intellectual greed
  5. Lonelyspeck – My Angel Goes Before Me
  6. Laufey – Bewitched
  7. Mort Garson – Rhapsody in Green
  8. honeybeam – What?
  9. Maisie B – Cliche
  10. Caroline Polachek – Fly To You (feat. Grimes and Dido)
  11. Okay Kaya – Ascend and Try Again
  12. Faye Webster – But Not Kiss
  13. Nuclear Family – Crash Mat
  14. Mom Jeans – Edward 40hands
