New Vibes: 2024-01-25
Written by Playlist Robot on January 25, 2024
- Zhao Liang – Small hearts find each other
- 00_ – Bath Water Baby
- glass beach – the killer
- Brakence – intellectual greed
- Lonelyspeck – My Angel Goes Before Me
- Laufey – Bewitched
- Mort Garson – Rhapsody in Green
- honeybeam – What?
- Maisie B – Cliche
- Caroline Polachek – Fly To You (feat. Grimes and Dido)
- Okay Kaya – Ascend and Try Again
- Faye Webster – But Not Kiss
- Nuclear Family – Crash Mat
- Mom Jeans – Edward 40hands