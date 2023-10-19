New Vibes: 2023-10-19

Written by on October 19, 2023

  1. Paramore – Grow Up
  2. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Toe Bone
  3. boygenius – True Blue
  4. The Tullamarines – I’m So
  5. aleksiah – Pretty PIcture
  6. Moaning Lisa – Inadequacy
  7. CLEWS – New Age
  8. Frank Iero – She’s The Prettiest Girl At The Party And She Can Prove It With A Solid Right Hook
  9. Ethel Cain – A House In Nebraska
  10. Alex Lahey – You’ll Never Get Your Money Back
  11. Oscar The Wild – Unafraid
  12. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
  13. Julia Jacklin – Ignore Tenderness
  14. GROUPLOVE – Tongue Tied
  15. Wolf Alice – Don’t Delete The Kisses
