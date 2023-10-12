New Vibes: 2023-10-12

Written by on October 12, 2023

  1. Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
  2. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  3. Radiohead – Weird Fishes / Arpeggi
  4. Okay Kaya – You’re Still the One
  5. Bromham – Chapter 1 – What kind of youth worker wears a tie?
  6. Burnside – Life In The Simulation
  7. Pink Duke – Denialism
  8. RONA. – Feel It Too
  9. Bill Withers – Ain’t No Sunshine
  10. Kurralta Park – I’d Like to Stay with You Tonight
  11. Bill Withers – Lovely Day
  12. Soul Chef – Rain Dance
  13. Erykah Badu – Window Seat
  14. A Tribe Called Quest – Electric Relaxation
