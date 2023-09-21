New Vibes: 2023-09-21

Written by on September 21, 2023

  1. The Dainty Morsels – Lily of the Incas
  2. Spacey Jane – Good for You
  3. Pash – Spanish Harlem
  4. sticky fingers – If you go
  5. Kate Bollinger – Yards / Gardens
  6. Marlin Kites – Destra
  7. Rolf Lislevand – Toccata Prima
  8. Bjarte Eike – Hole in the Wall
  9. Dope Lemon – Kimosabe
  10. The Whitest Boy Alive – Burning
  11. Satin Sun – Sunshine
  12. Khruangbin – Time (You and I)
  13. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Multi-Love
  14. Spiderbait – Calypso
  15. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Follow The Sound: 2023-09-21

Previous post

Low Noise High Output: 2023-09-21

Current track

Title

Artist