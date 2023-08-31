New Vibes: 2023-08-31
Written by Playlist Robot on August 31, 2023
- boygenius – True Blue
- Julia Jacklin – Moviegoer
- Bermuda Bay – All My Life
- Hatchie – Til We Run Out Of Air
- Stellie – Rear View
- Eilish Gilligan – Up All Night
- Blusher – Hurricane Chaser
- Charly Bliss – Blown To Bits
- Daft Punk – Face to Face
- The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
- Badland Caravan – Forest Television
- Ocean Alley – Touch Back Down
- Mac DeMarco – Salad Days
- The Tullamarines – I’m So
- Khruangbin – So We Wont Forget