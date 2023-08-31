New Vibes: 2023-08-31

August 31, 2023

  1. boygenius – True Blue
  2. Julia Jacklin – Moviegoer
  3. Bermuda Bay – All My Life
  4. Hatchie – Til We Run Out Of Air
  5. Stellie – Rear View
  6. Eilish Gilligan – Up All Night
  7. Blusher – Hurricane Chaser
  8. Charly Bliss – Blown To Bits
  9. Daft Punk – Face to Face
  10. The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
  11. Badland Caravan – Forest Television
  12. Ocean Alley – Touch Back Down
  13. Mac DeMarco – Salad Days
  14. The Tullamarines – I’m So
  15. Khruangbin – So We Wont Forget
