New Vibes: 2023-08-03
Written by Playlist Robot on August 3, 2023
- Peach PRC – Favourite Person
- Sia – Courage to Change
- Arctic Monkeys – Do I Wanna Know
- Tones and I – Just A Mess
- DMA’s – The Glow
- Allday – Don’t Wanna Push You Away
- Tash Sultana – Let the Light In
- San Mei – Hard To Face
- The Empty Threats – Jason’s Bad Trip
- Aleksiah – Fern
- Middle Kids – Highlands
- San Cisco – About You
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Girl Sports
- Paramore – Now
- Ball Park Music – It’s Nice To Be Alive