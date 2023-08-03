New Vibes: 2023-08-03

Written by on August 3, 2023

  1. Peach PRC – Favourite Person
  2. Sia – Courage to Change
  3. Arctic Monkeys – Do I Wanna Know
  4. Tones and I – Just A Mess
  5. DMA’s – The Glow
  6. Allday – Don’t Wanna Push You Away
  7. Tash Sultana – Let the Light In
  8. San Mei – Hard To Face
  9. The Empty Threats – Jason’s Bad Trip
  10. Aleksiah – Fern
  11. Middle Kids – Highlands
  12. San Cisco – About You
  13. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Girl Sports
  14. Paramore – Now
  15. Ball Park Music – It’s Nice To Be Alive
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-08-03

Current track

Title

Artist