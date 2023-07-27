New Vibes: 2023-07-27

Written by on July 27, 2023

  1. Eilish Gilligan – Involved You
  2. Kilo Kish – Bloody Future
  3. Blusher – Softly Spoken
  4. Samia – Mad At Me
  5. Odette – Amends
  6. Hatchie – Giving The World Away
  7. Oscar The Wild – Unafraid
  8. Aleksiah – Ant Song
  9. Royksopp – Remind Me
  10. Erykah Badu – Gone Baby, Don’t Be Long
  11. Slow Mango – ACE
  12. The Shaolin Afronauts – Kilimanjaro
  13. Flamingosis – Down for the Fifth Time
  14. Flamingosis – Down for the Fifth Time
  15. Halftime Orange – Salamander on my Verandah
  16. Big Town – 2057
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Suburban Strolls: 2023-07-27

Current track

Title

Artist