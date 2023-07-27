New Vibes: 2023-07-27
Written by Playlist Robot on July 27, 2023
- Eilish Gilligan – Involved You
- Kilo Kish – Bloody Future
- Blusher – Softly Spoken
- Samia – Mad At Me
- Odette – Amends
- Hatchie – Giving The World Away
- Oscar The Wild – Unafraid
- Aleksiah – Ant Song
- Royksopp – Remind Me
- Erykah Badu – Gone Baby, Don’t Be Long
- Slow Mango – ACE
- The Shaolin Afronauts – Kilimanjaro
- Flamingosis – Down for the Fifth Time
- Flamingosis – Down for the Fifth Time
- Halftime Orange – Salamander on my Verandah
- Big Town – 2057