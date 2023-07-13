New Vibes: 2023-07-13

- Dope Lemon – Home Soon
- Khruangbin – Time (You and I)
- The Dainty Morsels – Mr and Mrs Soil
- Lana Del Rey – Diet Mountain Dew
- Ocean Alley – Hot Chicken
- The Strokes – Last Nite
- Spiderbait – Calypso
- Dennis Cometti – John Citizen
- BAD//DREEMS – See You Tomorrow
- Guttermouth – When Hell Freezes Over
- Sleaford Mods – Tweet Tweet Tweet
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Futurephobic
- SONS OF ZOKU – Be Nowhere Be Somewhere Here
- Michael Pearse – Keys To The Kingdom
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Anemone
- Tess Parks, Anton Newcombe – Gone
- Ty Segall – Goodbye Bread
