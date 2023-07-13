New Vibes: 2023-07-13

  1. Dope Lemon – Home Soon
  2. Khruangbin – Time (You and I)
  3. The Dainty Morsels – Mr and Mrs Soil
  4. Lana Del Rey – Diet Mountain Dew
  5. Ocean Alley – Hot Chicken
  6. The Strokes – Last Nite
  7. Spiderbait – Calypso
  8. Dennis Cometti – John Citizen
  9. BAD//DREEMS – See You Tomorrow
  10. Guttermouth – When Hell Freezes Over
  11. Sleaford Mods – Tweet Tweet Tweet
  12. Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Futurephobic
  13. SONS OF ZOKU – Be Nowhere Be Somewhere Here
  14. Michael Pearse – Keys To The Kingdom
  15. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Anemone
  16. Tess Parks, Anton Newcombe – Gone
  17. Ty Segall – Goodbye Bread
