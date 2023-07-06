New Vibes: 2023-07-06

  1. The Vains – Strut
  2. Paramore – Fast In My Car
  3. The Preatures – Girlhood
  4. Cry Club – Mirrored
  5. Thelma Plum – How Much Does Your Love Cost?
  6. Metric – All Comes Crashing
  7. Moaning Lisa – Cold Water
  8. Julia Jacklin – Be Careful With Yourself
  9. Chelsea Manor – Round the Twist
  10. Peach PRC – Favourite Person
  11. The Veronicas – GODZILLA
  12. DMA’s – Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s the Weekend
  13. Tones and I – Forever Young
  14. Sticky Fingers – If You Go
  15. Arctic Monkeys – I Wanna Be Yours
  16. The Terrys – Waiting For You
