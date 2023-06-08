New Vibes: 2023-06-08
Written by Playlist Robot on June 8, 2023
- The 1975 – Human Too
- DMA’s – Criminals
- Tash Sultana – Let the Light in
- Allday – Spin
- The Claypool Lennon Delirium – Boriska
- Big Town – 2057
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Kepler 22-b
- Mildlife – I’m Blau
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – How Can Anyone Be Sober These Days?
- Full Flower Moon Band – Meet Ya
- Ty Segall – Caesar
- Arctic Monkeys – Snap Out of It
- Teenage Joans – Superglue
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole