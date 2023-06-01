New Vibes: 2023-06-01

June 1, 2023

  1. Dolly Rocker Movement – Enjoy a Paranoia
  2. Guttermouth – Generous Portions
  3. Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats – Evil Love
  4. Perfect Actress – Leather
  5. Helmet – Wilma’s Rainbow
  6. The 1975 – Happiness
  7. Tash Sultana – Mystik
  8. Allday – Bright
  9. Sia – Floating Through Space
  10. Daft Punk – Face to Face
  11. Crowded House – I Feel Possessed
  12. The Kooks – Always Where I Need to Be
  13. Grateful Dead – Black Muddy River
  14. Erykah Badu – On & On
  15. Baby Baby – Dont Care
