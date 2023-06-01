New Vibes: 2023-06-01
Written by Playlist Robot on June 1, 2023
- Dolly Rocker Movement – Enjoy a Paranoia
- Guttermouth – Generous Portions
- Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats – Evil Love
- Perfect Actress – Leather
- Helmet – Wilma’s Rainbow
- The 1975 – Happiness
- Tash Sultana – Mystik
- Allday – Bright
- Sia – Floating Through Space
- Daft Punk – Face to Face
- Crowded House – I Feel Possessed
- The Kooks – Always Where I Need to Be
- Grateful Dead – Black Muddy River
- Erykah Badu – On & On
- Baby Baby – Dont Care