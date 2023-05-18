New Vibes: 2023-05-18

  1. Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
  2. Clews – New Age
  3. St. Jacques – In Faith
  4. Stellie – Rear View
  5. Sia – Courage to Change
  6. Allday – Don’t Wanna Push You Away Anymore
  7. Tones and I – Welcome to the Madhouse
  8. Groove Armada – My Friend
  9. Arctic Monkeys – From the Ritz to the Rubble
  10. Radiohead – I Might be Wrong
  11. Turnstile – 7
  12. Crocodylus – Home Invasion
  13. Fontaines D.C – Big
  14. Alexander Flood – Berlin (Radio Edit)
  15. Bananagun – Bang Go the Bongos
