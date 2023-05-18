New Vibes: 2023-05-18
Written by Playlist Robot on May 18, 2023
- Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
- Clews – New Age
- St. Jacques – In Faith
- Stellie – Rear View
- Sia – Courage to Change
- Allday – Don’t Wanna Push You Away Anymore
- Tones and I – Welcome to the Madhouse
- Groove Armada – My Friend
- Arctic Monkeys – From the Ritz to the Rubble
- Radiohead – I Might be Wrong
- Turnstile – 7
- Crocodylus – Home Invasion
- Fontaines D.C – Big
- Alexander Flood – Berlin (Radio Edit)
- Bananagun – Bang Go the Bongos