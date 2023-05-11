New Vibes: 2023-05-11

May 11, 2023

  1. Pink Duke – Denialism
  2. Mt Mountain – Second Home
  3. Stonefield – Sleep
  4. Moon Duo – Animal
  5. Bianca Feher – Flipped
  6. The Shadow Ministers – Wreck My Life
  7. Sex-O-Sonique – I Thought It Was You
  8. Jamiroquai – Corner of the Earth
  9. Mac Zimms – Feel What I’m Feeling
  10. Sia – Breathe Me
  11. Kirsty Stegwazi – I can’t live with you
  12. Lucy – Run Rabbit Run
  13. The Birds & The Bees – The Cat That Got The Cream
  14. The Wombats – Turn
  15. The Strokes – Last Nite
  16. Tame Impala – Is It True
