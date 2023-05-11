New Vibes: 2023-05-11
Written by Playlist Robot on May 11, 2023
- Pink Duke – Denialism
- Mt Mountain – Second Home
- Stonefield – Sleep
- Moon Duo – Animal
- Bianca Feher – Flipped
- The Shadow Ministers – Wreck My Life
- Sex-O-Sonique – I Thought It Was You
- Jamiroquai – Corner of the Earth
- Mac Zimms – Feel What I’m Feeling
- Sia – Breathe Me
- Kirsty Stegwazi – I can’t live with you
- Lucy – Run Rabbit Run
- The Birds & The Bees – The Cat That Got The Cream
- The Wombats – Turn
- The Strokes – Last Nite
- Tame Impala – Is It True