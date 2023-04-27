New Vibes: 2023-04-27
Written by Playlist Robot on April 27, 2023
- erykah badu – certainly
- velvet underground – sunday morning
- slow mango – ride on, brocoly cowboy
- khmer jazz fusion – sat mahaori
- saucerman – valley of the rattling bones
- the dolly rocker movement – the only one
- butthole surfers – strawberry
- the brian jonestown massacre – tempo 116.7
- the doors – been down so long
- vampire weekend – step
- cub sport – hawaiian party
- alex lahey – you don’t think you like people like me
- fall out boy – 20 dollar nosebleed