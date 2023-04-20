New Vibes: 2023-04-20

  1. Parcels – Light
  2. The Bitter Ends – I need you
  3. Kate Nash – Death Proof
  4. Waxx Off, As Noak and MIng – Supernova
  5. Icehouse – Hey Little Girl
  6. Blush – R U OK
  7. My Cherie – Rose in the garden
  8. Blue Foundation – Eyes on Fire
  9. Wendy Matthews – As We Speak
  10. Matt Nolan – Horizons
  11. Pink Duke – Denialism
  12. Andrew Bunney – Cowgirl of my dreams
  13. Lauren Bull – Dreams are for sleeping
  14. Phil Collins – Tomorrow Never KNows
  15. Kate Bush – Hounds of Love
