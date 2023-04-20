New Vibes: 2023-04-20
Written by Playlist Robot on April 20, 2023
- Parcels – Light
- The Bitter Ends – I need you
- Kate Nash – Death Proof
- Waxx Off, As Noak and MIng – Supernova
- Icehouse – Hey Little Girl
- Blush – R U OK
- My Cherie – Rose in the garden
- Blue Foundation – Eyes on Fire
- Wendy Matthews – As We Speak
- Matt Nolan – Horizons
- Pink Duke – Denialism
- Andrew Bunney – Cowgirl of my dreams
- Lauren Bull – Dreams are for sleeping
- Phil Collins – Tomorrow Never KNows
- Kate Bush – Hounds of Love