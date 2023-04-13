New Vibes: 2023-04-13

Written by on April 13, 2023

  1. Maisie – Hot Juice
  2. Mum’s Favourite – Vodka, Neat
  3. The Empty Threats – Sightseeing
  4. Dan Sultan – Kimberley Calling
  5. Radio Moscow – So Alone
  6. A Tribe Called Quest – Award Tour
  7. The Bitter Ends – No Stress
  8. Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
  9. Little Panacea – Myself
  10. Stevie Ray Vaughan – Couldn’t Stand The Weather
  11. Australian Crawl – Waiting
  12. Talking Heads – Crosseyed and Painless
  13. Blue Oyster Cult – Career of Evil
  14. Druid Fluids – Flutter By
  15. The Platters – Only You
