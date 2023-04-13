New Vibes: 2023-04-13
Written by Playlist Robot on April 13, 2023
- Maisie – Hot Juice
- Mum’s Favourite – Vodka, Neat
- The Empty Threats – Sightseeing
- Dan Sultan – Kimberley Calling
- Radio Moscow – So Alone
- A Tribe Called Quest – Award Tour
- The Bitter Ends – No Stress
- Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
- Little Panacea – Myself
- Stevie Ray Vaughan – Couldn’t Stand The Weather
- Australian Crawl – Waiting
- Talking Heads – Crosseyed and Painless
- Blue Oyster Cult – Career of Evil
- Druid Fluids – Flutter By
- The Platters – Only You