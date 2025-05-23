Neighbourhood Watch: 2025-05-23

- The Uglies – Make Me Dumb
- Amyl and the Sniffers – I’m Not a Loser
- SPEW – On The Run
- Lambrini Girls – You’re Not From Around Here
- Kneecap – Thart agus Thart
- Viagra Boys – Sports
- Grace Vandals – Tobacco
- Big Town – NUFF SAID
- Oruã – Passe
- MC TOSA X DJ Fat Ronaldo – Welcome To The Party
- Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
- Henry Wu – Intro (Rhythm & Rice)
- Henry Wu – Dubplate Special
- Joshua Idehen – Tactics
- Crackazat – When We Last Met
- Tee Mango – Never Leave
- Gratts – Polaroids (Glenn davies Remix)
- Chaos in the CBD – More Time feat. Lee Pearson Jr. Collective
- Late Nite Tuff Guy – Think of U (Lntg Rework)
- Esperanto – Hollywood
- Surprise Chef – Conversation Piece
Reader's opinions