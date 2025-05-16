Neighbourhood Watch: 2025-05-16

- Lizard Train – I love my Demons
- Flaming Lips – Ode to C.C., Pt. 2
- Lee “Scratch” Perry – Disco Devil
- PAnda Bear – Venom’s In
- Loop – Collision
- The Small Mercies – Papa Smurf
- Sleaford Mods – Giddy on the Ciggies
- Shady Nasty – SCREWDRIVA
- Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- Mess Esque – Take Me to your Infinite Garden
- Fabulous Diamonds – waandering eye
- Bat Country – 11.1 Jam Suite Pt 2
- Lithics – Excuse Generator
- Smoked Salmon – Blame
- VLAD DALE – Kiss and Fuck
- Periscope – It Could’ve Been Me
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot CHips – Never Dies
- No Through Road – My Broken Brother
