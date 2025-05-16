Neighbourhood Watch: 2025-05-16

  1. Lizard Train – I love my Demons
  2. Flaming Lips – Ode to C.C., Pt. 2
  3. Lee “Scratch” Perry – Disco Devil
  4. PAnda Bear – Venom’s In
  5. Loop – Collision
  6. The Small Mercies – Papa Smurf
  7. Sleaford Mods – Giddy on the Ciggies
  8. Shady Nasty – SCREWDRIVA
  9. Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  10. Mess Esque – Take Me to your Infinite Garden
  11. Fabulous Diamonds – waandering eye
  12. Bat Country – 11.1 Jam Suite Pt 2
  13. Lithics – Excuse Generator
  14. Smoked Salmon – Blame
  15. VLAD DALE – Kiss and Fuck
  16. Periscope – It Could’ve Been Me
  17. Johnny Seagull and the Hot CHips – Never Dies
  18. No Through Road – My Broken Brother
