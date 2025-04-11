Neighbourhood Watch: 2025-04-11

- Ginger – Slowmango
- The Clash – Train in Vain
- Bob Vylan ft Amy Taylor – Bream Big
- WU-LU – South feat Lex Amor
- Wu-Tang Clan – Intro
- Crepuscular – Celestial Cabbage
- Tell Mama – Honey
- Systema Solar – Yo Voy Ganao
- Cafe – Si Dame Tu Amor
- Lazaro Numa – Numa’s Congo
- Gratts – Nuit De Fievre (Version Vocale) (Radio Edit)
- Guga Stroeter & HB Big Band – Raios Multiplos (Xerxes remix version)
- Bad’m D – Every Night
- Young Franco – AU Sign in Give Thanks, Give Praise
- John Hartford – Steam Powered Aero Plane
- Tom Waits & Keith Richards – Shenandoah
- The Heavy – Short Change Hero
- The Handsome Family – Far From Any Road
- Sytem of a Down – Lonely Day
- Witch Hunt – Loose Screws
- IDLES – Roy
- Franz Ferdinand – The Fire
- Modest Mouse – Dashboard
