Neighbourhood Watch: 2025-04-11

Written by on April 11, 2025

  1. Ginger – Slowmango
  2. The Clash – Train in Vain
  3. Bob Vylan ft Amy Taylor – Bream Big
  4. WU-LU – South feat Lex Amor
  5. Wu-Tang Clan – Intro
  6. Crepuscular – Celestial Cabbage
  7. Tell Mama – Honey
  8. Systema Solar – Yo Voy Ganao
  9. Cafe – Si Dame Tu Amor
  10. Lazaro Numa – Numa’s Congo
  11. Gratts – Nuit De Fievre (Version Vocale) (Radio Edit)
  12. Guga Stroeter & HB Big Band – Raios Multiplos (Xerxes remix version)
  13. Bad’m D – Every Night
  14. Young Franco – AU Sign in Give Thanks, Give Praise
  15. John Hartford – Steam Powered Aero Plane
  16. Tom Waits & Keith Richards – Shenandoah
  17. The Heavy – Short Change Hero
  18. The Handsome Family – Far From Any Road
  19. Sytem of a Down – Lonely Day
  20. Witch Hunt – Loose Screws
  21. IDLES – Roy
  22. Franz Ferdinand – The Fire
  23. Modest Mouse – Dashboard
