Neighbourhood Watch: 2025-03-21

- Southpaw – Miss Potential
- Erin Buku – See You Shine (Sai Galaxy (Instrumental)
- Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
- Mono Kiosko – Pacifika Atlantika feat Cazeaux OSLO
- Gratts – Rhythm of Love feat Cata mansikka-Aho (Faze Action Remix)
- Ed Temple – On My Mind (Inkswell remix)
- Parvyn – Huna Lai Jio
- Cotonete – Day In Day Out feat. Leron Thomas 02:08
- Ezra Collective – Palm Wine
- David Bowie – Fashion
- Hunters and Collecters – Talking To A Stranger
- Viagra Boys – Man Made From Meat
- Troat – There’s Blood On The Paper Again
- Bob Vylan – Dream Bigger ft. Amy Taylor
- Sleaford Mods – Jobseeker
- Yard Act – Payday
- The Gun Club – Sex Beat
- Dr Lonnie Smith – Why Can’t We Live Together feat Iggy Pop
