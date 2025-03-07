Neighbourhood Watch: 2025-03-07

- Tell Mama – Midnight
- Southpaw – The Best Kind of Loving
- Georgia Oatley – Roaded Eroded
- Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
- R.E.M – Losing My Religion
- Alexander Flood – Life is a Rhythm (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O)
- Roisin Murphy – Fader
- Digable Planets – Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)
- TEK TEK ENSEMBLE – You’re My Maradonna
- Roisin Murphy – Overpowered
- Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Gatjumak
- Saigon Soul Revival – Hào Hoa feat. Blacka
- Etran de L’Aïr – Imouha
- Yemi Alade – Tomorrow
- Gora Bregorvic – Gas Gas
- Sun Ra & his Solar Arkastra – Solar Symbols
