Neighbourhood Watch: 2025-03-07

Written by on March 7, 2025

  1. Tell Mama – Midnight
  2. Southpaw – The Best Kind of Loving
  3. Georgia Oatley – Roaded Eroded
  4. Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
  5. R.E.M – Losing My Religion
  6. Alexander Flood – Life is a Rhythm (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O)
  7. Roisin Murphy – Fader
  8. Digable Planets – Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)
  9. TEK TEK ENSEMBLE – You’re My Maradonna
  10. Roisin Murphy – Overpowered
  11. Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Gatjumak
  12. Saigon Soul Revival – Hào Hoa feat. Blacka
  13. Etran de L’Aïr – Imouha
  14. Yemi Alade – Tomorrow
  15. Gora Bregorvic – Gas Gas
  16. Sun Ra & his Solar Arkastra – Solar Symbols
