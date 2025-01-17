Neighbourhood Watch: 2025-01-17

  1. The Space Lady – I Had Too Much To Dream Last Night
  2. William Onyeabor – Fantastic Man
  3. San Ureshi – Samurai
  4. OIL! – II
  5. War Room – I Found
  6. Birds Are Spies – Rabbit Hole
  7. IDLES – Gift Horse
  8. Bad//Dreems – Jack
  9. Amyl and the Sniffers – Knifey
  10. Miners Club – Your Body Waits
  11. Carla Lippis – Mondo Psycho
  12. DJ Tr!p – Johnny Red (feat Alia)
  13. groundsound – Trod
  14. Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
  15. Tell Mama – Honey
