Neighbourhood Watch: 2025-01-17
Written by Playlist Robot on January 17, 2025
- The Space Lady – I Had Too Much To Dream Last Night
- William Onyeabor – Fantastic Man
- San Ureshi – Samurai
- OIL! – II
- War Room – I Found
- Birds Are Spies – Rabbit Hole
- IDLES – Gift Horse
- Bad//Dreems – Jack
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Knifey
- Miners Club – Your Body Waits
- Carla Lippis – Mondo Psycho
- DJ Tr!p – Johnny Red (feat Alia)
- groundsound – Trod
- Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
- Tell Mama – Honey