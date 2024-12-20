Neighbourhood Watch: 2024-12-20
Written by Playlist Robot on December 20, 2024
- Alan Parsons Project – I Don’t Wanna Be Like You
- Graham Central Station – Now Do You Wanna Dance
- Zapp – More Bounce To The Ounce
- Tower of Power – What is Hip
- Maceo and the Macks – Soul Power
- Prince` – Controversy
- Herbie Hancock – Sly
- Slowmango – Blob Funk
- Chaka Khan – I’m Every Women
- Becker Brothers – Some Skunk Funk
- Family of Eve – I Wanna Be Loved By You (Kenny Dope Mix)
- Chick Corea – Night Sprite
- Kool and the Gang – Get Down On It
- Minnnie Ripperton – Les Fleurs