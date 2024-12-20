Neighbourhood Watch: 2024-12-20

December 20, 2024

  1. Alan Parsons Project – I Don’t Wanna Be Like You
  2. Graham Central Station – Now Do You Wanna Dance
  3. Zapp – More Bounce To The Ounce
  4. Tower of Power – What is Hip
  5. Maceo and the Macks – Soul Power
  6. Prince` – Controversy
  7. Herbie Hancock – Sly
  8. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  9. Chaka Khan – I’m Every Women
  10. Becker Brothers – Some Skunk Funk
  11. Family of Eve – I Wanna Be Loved By You (Kenny Dope Mix)
  12. Chick Corea – Night Sprite
  13. Kool and the Gang – Get Down On It
  14. Minnnie Ripperton – Les Fleurs
