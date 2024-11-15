Neighbourhood Watch: 2024-11-15

  1. Kokoroko – Sweeter Than
  2. Slowmango – Pacific Wind
  3. Snazzback – Birds and Trains I (feat. Adam Kammerling)
  4. Neue Grafik Ensemble – Queen Assa
  5. Crepuscular – Friday Nigth With Mark
  6. Snazzback – Gherkin
  7. Rob Edwards – Lonely Lover (Kaidi Tatham Remix)
  8. Badbadnotgood – Eyes On Me
  9. Soylent Green – Chamelaucium Uncinatum
  10. Cleo Sol – Fear When You Fly
  11. Fontaines D.C – Romance
  12. IDLES – Gift Horse
  13. Amyl and the Sniffers – Doing In My Head
  14. The Uglies – Make Me Dumb
  15. Jake Amy – Yoofee
  16. Roisin Murphy – You Knew (Eli Escobar Remix)
  17. Crackazat – Can’t Blame A Soul
  18. Alexander Flood – Life Is A Rhythm (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O)
  19. Krewcial – Owo
