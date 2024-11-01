Neighbourhood Watch: 2024-11-01

  1. Thunder Speaks – Birth
  2. Thunder Speaks – Hawkmoth
  3. OIL! – OIL!!
  4. Fontaines D.C – Starbuster
  5. Amyl and the Sniffers – Me and The Girls
  6. The Fyoogs – Perhaps This Night
  7. Basty H & Georgia Oatley – A World of Years
  8. Georgia Oatley – Gold
  9. Simon Mavin – LA No.1
  10. Little Dagger – If I Want You
  11. Day For Caroline – Roaming
  12. Bad//Dreems – Mallee
  13. IDLES – Grace
  14. Yard Act – Tall Poppies
  15. Amyl and the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
  16. Fontaines D.C. – Death Kink
  17. OSEES – TERMINATION OFFICER
  18. Party Dozen – Les Crimes
  19. Alexander Flood – Starseed (Vivian Sessoms)
  20. Close Counters – I WANT YOU
