Neighbourhood Watch: 2024-10-04

- Sean Paul – Like Glue
- Slowmango – Pacific Wind
- Kokoroko – Three Piece Suit (feat. Azekel)
- Ezra Collective – God Gave Me Feet For Dancing (Feat Yazmin Lacey)
- Snazzback – Vita (ft Nah Eeto)
- Jazztronik – Samurai
- Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith & Joe Goddard – Neptunes
- Lex Amor – SHINE IN
- Georgie Greep – Blues
- St. Morris Sinners – Scarecrow Barry
- Fraternity Of Man – Don’t Bogart That Joint
- Workhorse – Pocalypse
- Little Dagger – If I Want You
- Party Dozen – Wake In Might
- Bench Press – Personal Best
- Ezra Collective – Ajala
- The Herd – The King Is Dead
- Bob Marley & The Wailers – Three Little Birds
