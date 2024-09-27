Neighbourhood Watch: 2024-09-27

Written by on September 27, 2024

  1. porcupine tree – Sentiment
  2. Hepe Mateh – Marv’s Move
  3. Wake in Fright – You Deserve
  4. Little Dagger – If I Want
  5. Pink Duke – Long Way Down
  6. Max Savage – All the Money
  7. Nice Biscuit – Fade Away
  8. Spires – Double handed
  9. Ian Dury & the Blockheads – Sex & Drugs & rock & Roll
  10. Marilyn Manson – The Beautiful People
  11. The Pretenders – Stop your Sobbing
  12. The Cure – Out of this World
  13. Bon Iver – Minnesota
  14. Wilco – We Aren’t the World (safety girl)
  15. Steven Wilson – Harmonie Korine
  16. Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
  17. Zyke – I lost you
  18. Full Flower moon Band – Man Hands
  19. Electric Prunes – Train for Tomorrow
  20. Neneh Cherry – Sassy
  21. Cab calloway & his cotton club Orchestra – Minnie the Moocher
