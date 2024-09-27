Neighbourhood Watch: 2024-09-27

- porcupine tree – Sentiment
- Hepe Mateh – Marv’s Move
- Wake in Fright – You Deserve
- Little Dagger – If I Want
- Pink Duke – Long Way Down
- Max Savage – All the Money
- Nice Biscuit – Fade Away
- Spires – Double handed
- Ian Dury & the Blockheads – Sex & Drugs & rock & Roll
- Marilyn Manson – The Beautiful People
- The Pretenders – Stop your Sobbing
- The Cure – Out of this World
- Bon Iver – Minnesota
- Wilco – We Aren’t the World (safety girl)
- Steven Wilson – Harmonie Korine
- Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
- Zyke – I lost you
- Full Flower moon Band – Man Hands
- Electric Prunes – Train for Tomorrow
- Neneh Cherry – Sassy
- Cab calloway & his cotton club Orchestra – Minnie the Moocher
