Neighbourhood Watch: 2024-05-24

- Photograph Your Aura – Wish I Was A Dream
- Southpaw – The Best Kind of Loving
- Nathan Hui-Yi – ASAKUSA RIOT
- Mos Def – audutorium
- Erin Buku – Where The Water Used 2 Run
- J-Felix – Painted In Blue (feat. Meran)
- Mono Kiosko – Pacifika Atlantika (feat. Cazaeux OSLO)
- Simiah – Patience ft Chalky and Kristoffer Eikrem
- BADBADNOTGOOD – Eyes On Me
- Slowmango – Ride On, Brocoly Cowboy
- Mdou Moctar – Oh France
- Z.O.G & The Zongo Brigade – For My People
- Pigeon – Nothing Grows
- Chalky – The Temple
- Tell Mama – Honey
- Gratts – Sun Circles (feat. Nathan Haines & Mr Beale)
- ONIPA – Woza
- Sons of Kemet – Inner Babylon
- Cykada – 3301
- Ezra Collective – Life Goes On (feat. Sampa the Great)
Reader's opinions