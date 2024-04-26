Neighbourhood Watch: 2024-04-26

- Sauce Code – Not Your Average Latin
- Alexander Flood – Berlin (Godblesscomputers Remix)
- Strict Face – Jelly Redback
- SOVBLKPSSY – Untitled
- Klein Zage & Joy Gii – Folks Not Guys (Local Artist Disco Dub)
- El Payo & Freddy Da Stupid – African Bossa
- Digital Afrika – Lions Roar (featuring Cazeaux O.S.L.O)
- Alexander Flood – Starseed (feat. Vivian Sessoms)
- MHO – Surrender
- Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
- Workhorse – Pocalypse
- Kid Congo and the Pink Monkey Birds – Flypaper Crimes
- Kamasi Washington & Andre 3000 – Dream State
- Los Destellos – El Boogaloo Del Perro
- Sons of Zoku – Yumi
- Wu-Lu – Sinner
- Thunder Speaks – Free
Reader's opinions