Neighbourhood Watch: 2024-04-05

Written by on April 5, 2024

  1. Ghost Funk Orchestra – Brownout
  2. Essential Logic – Brute Fury
  3. Hepe Mateh – Gazelle Folk
  4. Lime Spiders – Save My Soul
  5. Moody Beaches – Weird Friends
  6. the smith street band – I still dream about you
  7. Los Palms – Let’s Go To The Water
  8. Pool Toy – Shamwow
  9. The Cave Singers – Faze Wave
  10. Sons of Zoku – Kuhnoo
  11. Wu-Lu – South (Ft. Lex Amor)
  12. Warpaint – Common Blue
  13. Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers – Government Center
  14. King Stingray – Through The Trees
  15. Jaimie Branch – borealis dancing
  16. Zig Zag – I Care About You
  17. The Lemon Twigs – They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place
  18. Red Snapper & Beth Orton – Snapper
  19. Royksopp – So Easy
  20. Lipstick Killers – Hindu Gods (Of Love)
  21. Bush Tetras – Das Ah Riot
  22. Elizabeth Prophet – Mothra
