Neighbourhood Watch: 2024-02-02

  1. The Empty Threats – Jason’s Bad Trip
  2. The Uglies – Big City
  3. IDLES – The Beachland Ballroom
  4. Sleaford Mods – Rhythms of Class
  5. Viagra Boys – Punk Rock Loser
  6. Cable Ties – Tell Them Where To Go
  7. Amyl and the Sniffers – Born To Be Alive (Single)
  8. Sons of Zoku – O Saber
  9. Nathan Hui-Yi – YASU
  10. honeybeam – What?
  11. DJ Plead – Come Quick
  12. Chaos in the CBD – Higher Elevation
  13. Badm’d – Interstella Bass Station
  14. DeRobert & The Half-Truths – 100 Yard Dash – Nicky D Remix
  15. Cykada – Cracks In The Bricks
  16. Audrey Powne – Feed The Fire (musclecars dream dub)
  17. X-Press 2 – X-Press 2 Ft. David Byrne – Lazy
  18. Skeewiff – The Man of Constant Sorrow (4K Funky Remix)
