Neighbourhood Watch: 2024-01-12

- The Beths – The SIlence is Golden
- The Tullamarines – All I had
- Chloe Dadd – Hesitate
- Platonic Sex – Devil’s Advocate
- Suzi – Everyone I’ve Met Hates Me
- Moses Gunn Collective – Shalala
- Royel Otis – Kool Aid
- Sons of Zoku – Yumi
- Jackulson – Tracey Hill
- Satin Sun – Drive
- The Munch – Stills
- Shag Rock – Be Well
- Molly Rocket – Bones
- Divebar Youth – Clueless
- Bunney Lunam – Songbird in the Night
- No fixed address – 40,000 years
- Nancy Bates – In this together
- The Montreals – y2k
- Spacey Jane – Lunchtime
- King Stingray – Let’s Go
- Benee – Blue
- San Cisco – The Distance
- Belair Lip Bombs – Gimme Gimme
- Lola – Revolution
