Neighbourhood Watch: 2024-01-12

  1. The Beths – The SIlence is Golden
  2. The Tullamarines – All I had
  3. Chloe Dadd – Hesitate
  4. Platonic Sex – Devil’s Advocate
  5. Suzi – Everyone I’ve Met Hates Me
  6. Moses Gunn Collective – Shalala
  7. Royel Otis – Kool Aid
  8. Sons of Zoku – Yumi
  9. Jackulson – Tracey Hill
  10. Satin Sun – Drive
  11. The Munch – Stills
  12. Shag Rock – Be Well
  13. Molly Rocket – Bones
  14. Divebar Youth – Clueless
  15. Bunney Lunam – Songbird in the Night
  16. No fixed address – 40,000 years
  17. Nancy Bates – In this together
  18. The Montreals – y2k
  19. Spacey Jane – Lunchtime
  20. King Stingray – Let’s Go
  21. Benee – Blue
  22. San Cisco – The Distance
  23. Belair Lip Bombs – Gimme Gimme
  24. Lola – Revolution
