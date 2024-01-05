Neighbourhood Watch: 2024-01-05

- Pink Duke – Dandelion Crown
- Hiatus Kaiotye – Nakamarra
- The Dainty Morsels – Mr and Mrs Soil
- West Thebarton – Desire
- Glass Beams – Mirage
- Ben Iota – Letting Go
- Tame Impala – Apocolypse Dreams
- Avalon Kane – The Keep
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- Logic1000, Flume – Hollow (Logic1000 Remix)
- Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizar – Kepler-22b
- Alexander Flood – Nostalgia
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Say My Name
- Dead Roo – Compare Yourself
- Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
- Stokes – Bungalow
- Mums Favourite – Loveboat
- Tash Sultana – Pretty Lady
