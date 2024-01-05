Neighbourhood Watch: 2024-01-05

January 5, 2024

  1. Pink Duke – Dandelion Crown
  2. Hiatus Kaiotye – Nakamarra
  3. The Dainty Morsels – Mr and Mrs Soil
  4. West Thebarton – Desire
  5. Glass Beams – Mirage
  6. Ben Iota – Letting Go
  7. Tame Impala – Apocolypse Dreams
  8. Avalon Kane – The Keep
  9. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  10. Logic1000, Flume – Hollow (Logic1000 Remix)
  11. Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
  12. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizar – Kepler-22b
  13. Alexander Flood – Nostalgia
  14. The Belair Lip Bombs – Say My Name
  15. Dead Roo – Compare Yourself
  16. Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
  17. Stokes – Bungalow
  18. Mums Favourite – Loveboat
  19. Tash Sultana – Pretty Lady
