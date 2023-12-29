Neighbourhood Watch: 2023-12-29

  1. Fall Out Boy – So Much For Stardust
  2. Genesis Owusu – Stay Blessed
  3. Cry Club – Mirrored
  4. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Treat Me Better
  5. Paramore – C’est Comme Ca
  6. Teenage Joans – Candy Apple
  7. Alex Lahey – You’ll Never Get Your Money Back
  8. boygenius – Not Strong Enough
  9. Angie McMahon – Letting Go
  10. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  11. Renee Rapp – Snow Angel
  12. The Tullamarines – Head Roll Back
  13. Mitski – I’m Your Man
  14. Blusher – Hurricane Chaser
  15. Eilish Giligan – Involved You
  16. Cub Sport – Keep Me Safe
  17. Gretta Ray – Positive Spin
  18. aleksiah – Ant Song
  19. Samia – Amelia
  20. Linying – Creature
  21. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  22. The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
  23. Fall Out Boy – Heartbreak Feels So Good
