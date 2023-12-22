Neighbourhood Watch: 2023-12-22

  1. Japanese Breakfast – Posing For Cars
  2. Nat Vazer – Maniac
  3. Grouper – Heavy Water / I’d Rather Be Sleeping
  4. swapmeet – New Wood, Old Ashes
  5. St Jacques – Secondhand Car
  6. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Maps
  7. Ethel Cain – Thoroughfare
  8. Elsy Wameyo – Sulwe
  9. SE SO NEON – Go Back
  10. Mums Favourite – Joan of the Arcade
  11. The Buoys – Settle Petal
  12. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Desk Chair
  13. Good Thanks – Something More
  14. The Vaccines – Bandit
  15. My Chemical Romance – Summertime
  16. Genesis Owusu – What Comes Will Come
  17. Moaning Lisa – Cold Water
  18. Hana Vu – Crying On The Subway
  19. Paramore – Fast In My Car
  20. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
