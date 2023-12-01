Neighbourhood Watch: 2023-12-01

Written by on December 1, 2023

  1. Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
  2. The Dainty Morsels – Lily of The Incas
  3. The Growlers – Humdrum Blues
  4. Fleet Foxes – White Winter Hymnal
  5. Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
  6. Palma Violets – Best of Friends
  7. Beach Leech – Find Another
  8. Fidlar – no waves
  9. Trout – Senior Citizen
  10. The Pogues – The Parting Glass
  11. The Pogues – South Australia
  12. The Systemaddicts – St. James Infirmary
  13. Basty Band – Factory Stains
  14. Yard Act – Fixer Upper
  15. The Dead Maggies – Black Mary
  16. IDLES – Ne Touche Pas Moi
  17. Amyl and the Sniffers – Hertz
  18. Viagra Boys – Punk Rock Loser
  19. Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Mr Medicine
  20. Anna Bates – Billy
  21. Georgia Oatley – Kite Skater
  22. Cymande – Fug
  23. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  24. Palma Violets – Best of Friends
  25. Fidlar – No Waves
  26. Beach Leech – Find Another
  27. Trout – Senior Citizen
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Local & Live: 2023-12-01

Previous post

The Passenger: 2023-12-01

Current track

Title

Artist