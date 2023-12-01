Neighbourhood Watch: 2023-12-01

- Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
- The Dainty Morsels – Lily of The Incas
- The Growlers – Humdrum Blues
- Fleet Foxes – White Winter Hymnal
- Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
- Palma Violets – Best of Friends
- Beach Leech – Find Another
- Fidlar – no waves
- Trout – Senior Citizen
- The Pogues – The Parting Glass
- The Pogues – South Australia
- The Systemaddicts – St. James Infirmary
- Basty Band – Factory Stains
- Yard Act – Fixer Upper
- The Dead Maggies – Black Mary
- IDLES – Ne Touche Pas Moi
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Hertz
- Viagra Boys – Punk Rock Loser
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Mr Medicine
- Anna Bates – Billy
- Georgia Oatley – Kite Skater
- Cymande – Fug
- Slowmango – Blob Funk
