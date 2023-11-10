Neighbourhood Watch: 2023-11-10

Written by on November 10, 2023

  1. Ezra Collective – Victory Dance
  2. Los Chicos Malos – Viajera
  3. Lazaro Numa – Mambolica
  4. Manuel Santos – Mira Como Los Pollos
  5. Sauce Code – Not Your Average Latin
  6. Gina Martin – Elegua
  7. Gerardo Frisina – Cubana
  8. Oyobi – Me Voy feat Qvln
  9. Bomba Estereo – Fuego
  10. Dj Rata Piano – La Paloma Carnavalera
  11. Lord Brynner – The Queen Sings Calypso
  12. Immy Owusu – Nyame Kasa
  13. Pachyman – All Night Long feat Winter
  14. Carla Lippis – La Malcontenta
  15. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  16. DEM MOB – Kalala Kutjupa (New Day)
  17. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  18. St Morris Sinners – Run Run Run
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Passenger: 2023-11-10

Current track

Title

Artist