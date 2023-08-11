Neighbourhood Watch: 2023-08-11

- Head in the oven – providence place`
- LOLA – Tease Me
- Pinegrove – Respirate
- Teenage Joans – Wine
- King Stingray – Get me out
- Bakar – Build me a way
- Benee – Blu
- Daily J – Skylah
- Ocean Alley – Touch back down
- Stellie – Softly
- Oscar the wild – Unafraid
- Labi Siffre – Cannock Chase
- Spacey Jane – Lunchtime
- Molly Rocket – Kiss you dead
- the empty threats – Can’t think about myself
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m coming home
- The Lazy Susans – Care about yourself
- The tullamarines – Never do that
- San Cisco – When I dream
- Ball Park Music – Nihilist Party Anthem
- Arlo Mac – Ease my mind
- Madura Green – Potato Salad
- Private Function – I dont want to make out with you
- Beddy Rays – On my own
- Peach PRC – Forever Drunk
Reader's opinions