Neighbourhood Watch: 2023-06-16

  1. Violet Harlot – War For The Red Hypergiant (demo)
  2. Maisie – Overflow
  3. Newgate Crowd – Blindspot
  4. Micro Cuts – Fuck Yeah Solitaire
  5. Velvet Void – The Pursuit
  6. Druid Fluids – Out Of Phase
  7. Molly Rocket – Bones
  8. The Dainty Morsels – Tell Me Father
  9. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Dragon
  10. Astro Elevator – Prismatic
  11. Running With Scissors – Set Me Free
  12. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Getaway
  13. Rush – Anthem
  14. Mums Favourite – Mother of Ra (Sun Song)
  15. Mannequin Death Squad – SAN FRAN
  16. The Vains – Pickleback
  17. SASHA – LUNA
  18. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
