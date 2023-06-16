Neighbourhood Watch: 2023-06-16

- Violet Harlot – War For The Red Hypergiant (demo)
- Maisie – Overflow
- Newgate Crowd – Blindspot
- Micro Cuts – Fuck Yeah Solitaire
- Velvet Void – The Pursuit
- Druid Fluids – Out Of Phase
- Molly Rocket – Bones
- The Dainty Morsels – Tell Me Father
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Dragon
- Astro Elevator – Prismatic
- Running With Scissors – Set Me Free
- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Getaway
- Rush – Anthem
- Mums Favourite – Mother of Ra (Sun Song)
- Mannequin Death Squad – SAN FRAN
- The Vains – Pickleback
- SASHA – LUNA
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
Reader's opinions