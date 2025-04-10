Mystery Train: 2025-04-10

Written by on April 10, 2025

  1. Beasts of Bourbon – Psycho
  2. Spencer P Jones (and the Escape Commitee) – I’m On To You
  3. Kim Salmon – Obvious Is Obvious
  4. Kim Salmon & The Surrealists – Feel
  5. Kim Salmon & Spencer P Jones – A Bitter Projection
  6. The Scientists – It’ll Never Happen Again
  7. The Scientists – We Had Love
  8. Smoked Salmon – Maybe
  9. Mince For Vince – Down
  10. Johnny Seagull & The Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
  11. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  12. Raccoon City – Waiting For An Alternate Ending
  13. Mountains Below – Realities Of Blue Skies
  14. Black Country, New Road – Besties
