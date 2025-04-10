Mystery Train: 2025-04-10

- Beasts of Bourbon – Psycho
- Spencer P Jones (and the Escape Commitee) – I’m On To You
- Kim Salmon – Obvious Is Obvious
- Kim Salmon & The Surrealists – Feel
- Kim Salmon & Spencer P Jones – A Bitter Projection
- The Scientists – It’ll Never Happen Again
- The Scientists – We Had Love
- Smoked Salmon – Maybe
- Mince For Vince – Down
- Johnny Seagull & The Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- Raccoon City – Waiting For An Alternate Ending
- Mountains Below – Realities Of Blue Skies
- Black Country, New Road – Besties
