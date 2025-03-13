Mystery Train: 2025-03-13

  1. Screamfeeder – Dart
  2. The Genevieves – Keith
  3. Society of Beggars – Levitator
  4. Night Rites – Codrone (Space Haze Version)
  5. Smoked Salmon – Hell In A Handbasket
  6. Mince For Vince – A Year of Sundays
  7. THE HAMMER HORRORS – Creepy Cocktail
  8. babyteeth – Baseball Annie
  9. Buddhadatta – Mara’s Attack
  10. THE SEXELS – BROKEN
  11. Chainsaw Preachers – Culture War
  12. The Packets – Microscopic People In Mechanical Parts
  13. stone cold – burn the witch
  14. Cliff Racer – What if You Never Reap What You Sow
  15. dead moon – down the road
Previous post

