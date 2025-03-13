Mystery Train: 2025-03-13

- Screamfeeder – Dart
- The Genevieves – Keith
- Society of Beggars – Levitator
- Night Rites – Codrone (Space Haze Version)
- Smoked Salmon – Hell In A Handbasket
- Mince For Vince – A Year of Sundays
- THE HAMMER HORRORS – Creepy Cocktail
- babyteeth – Baseball Annie
- Buddhadatta – Mara’s Attack
- THE SEXELS – BROKEN
- Chainsaw Preachers – Culture War
- The Packets – Microscopic People In Mechanical Parts
- stone cold – burn the witch
- Cliff Racer – What if You Never Reap What You Sow
- dead moon – down the road
