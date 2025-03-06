Mystery Train: 2025-03-06

- Built To Spill – Elements
- Purple Mountains – All My Happiness Is Gone
- Frank Sinatra – That’s Life
- Jeffrey Lewis – Roll bus Roll
- Andy Burns – Volcel
- Basty H – Red Drink
- Dirty Three – Everythings’s Fucked
- Smoked Salmon – Just A Little Bit of Rain
- Songs: Ohia – Just Be Simple
- Cull the Band – Girl I Know
- HÄGÖL – Food Fight
- Young Offenders – Last Night
- Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
- The Public Servants – I Ride My Bike To Work
- Frank Zappa – The Orange County Lumber Truck
- Frank Zappa – My Guitar Wants To Kill Your Mama
Reader's opinions