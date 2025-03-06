Mystery Train: 2025-03-06

Written by on March 6, 2025

  1. Built To Spill – Elements
  2. Purple Mountains – All My Happiness Is Gone
  3. Frank Sinatra – That’s Life
  4. Jeffrey Lewis – Roll bus Roll
  5. Andy Burns – Volcel
  6. Basty H – Red Drink
  7. Dirty Three – Everythings’s Fucked
  8. Smoked Salmon – Just A Little Bit of Rain
  9. Songs: Ohia – Just Be Simple
  10. Cull the Band – Girl I Know
  11. HÄGÖL – Food Fight
  12. Young Offenders – Last Night
  13. Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
  14. The Public Servants – I Ride My Bike To Work
  15. Frank Zappa – The Orange County Lumber Truck
  16. Frank Zappa – My Guitar Wants To Kill Your Mama
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Roots & Branches: 2025-03-06

Previous post

Follow The Sound: 2025-03-06

Current track

Title

Artist