Mystery Train: 2025-02-27

- Ghyti – Monster
- Thee Oh Sees – Minotaur
- Blood Sucking Freaks – Love Comes Once (Dead Moon cover)
- Dead Moon – Fire in the Western World
- Smoked Salmon – Hey Hey Narcissis
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
- Mince For Vince – The Hydro Majestic
- Something for Kate – Glass Timing
- Screamfeeder – Explode Your Friends
- augie march – century son
- mclusky – gareth brown says
- Dom Sensitive – Weather Maps
- Twine – Future Exhales
- CULL THE BAND – TEARIN’ ME APART
- The Mushniks – Onion Rings
