Mystery Train: 2025-02-27

  1. Ghyti – Monster
  2. Thee Oh Sees – Minotaur
  3. Blood Sucking Freaks – Love Comes Once (Dead Moon cover)
  4. Dead Moon – Fire in the Western World
  5. Smoked Salmon – Hey Hey Narcissis
  6. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
  7. Mince For Vince – The Hydro Majestic
  8. Something for Kate – Glass Timing
  9. Screamfeeder – Explode Your Friends
  10. augie march – century son
  11. mclusky – gareth brown says
  12. Dom Sensitive – Weather Maps
  13. Twine – Future Exhales
  14. CULL THE BAND – TEARIN’ ME APART
  15. The Mushniks – Onion Rings
